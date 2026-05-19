Boston Scientific Aktie
WKN: 884113 / ISIN: US1011371077
|
19.05.2026 12:50:31
Boston Scientific: FRACTURE Trial Meets Pre-specified Safety, Effectiveness Endpoints
(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific (BSX) announced positive results from the FRACTURE Investigational Device Exemption trial evaluating the use of the SEISMIQ 4CE Coronary Intravascular Lithotripsy Catheter to treat patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The company said the study met its primary safety and effectiveness endpoints, demonstrating high rates of freedom from major adverse cardiac events at 30 days as well as procedural success.
The company noted that the investigational SEISMIQ 4CE Coronary IVL Catheter is compatible with the same console used in the SEISMIQ IVL System with the SEISMIQ IVL Peripheral Catheter, which received FDA clearance in 2025 for the treatment of patients with severely calcified peripheral artery disease.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Boston Scientific shares are up 0.21 percent to $56.06.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boston Scientific Corp.
|
16:03
|S&P 500-Titel Boston Scientific-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Boston Scientific-Investment von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
12.05.26
|S&P 500-Papier Boston Scientific-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Boston Scientific-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
05.05.26
|S&P 500-Titel Boston Scientific-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Boston Scientific von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
28.04.26
|S&P 500-Papier Boston Scientific-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Boston Scientific-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 klettert (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 am Mittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Mittwochshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)