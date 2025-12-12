Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
|
12.12.2025 18:10:51
Broadcom CEO Hock Tan Just Delivered Incredible News for Nvidia Stock Investors
The past few years have been a wild ride for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) played a crucial role in recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and have become the gold standard for AI training and inference.The resulting unprecedented demand for its chips sparked a surge in the company's sales and profits, sending its stock price to new heights. It currently reigns as the world's most valuable company by market cap, valued at $4.3 trillion (as of this writing), and most experts believe AI adoption will continue to climb over the long term.In recent months, however, the buzz has begun to fade. Shareholders are looking for confirmation that the AI investment cycle will yield tangible returns. Add to that the talk of an AI bubble, and it's easy to see why investors are edgy.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
