Broadridge Financial Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A0MMP1 / ISIN: US11133T1034
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04.08.2026 13:09:13
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Q4 Income Rises
(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $398.0 million, or $3.44 per share. This compares with $374.2 million, or $3.16 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $441.6 million or $3.82 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $2.219 billion from $2.065 billion last year.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $398.0 Mln. vs. $374.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.44 vs. $3.16 last year. -Revenue: $2.219 Bln vs. $2.065 Bln last year.
Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Guidance: Adjusted Earnings per share growth (non-GAAP):8 - 12%
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