Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $398.0 million, or $3.44 per share. This compares with $374.2 million, or $3.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $441.6 million or $3.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $2.219 billion from $2.065 billion last year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $398.0 Mln. vs. $374.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.44 vs. $3.16 last year. -Revenue: $2.219 Bln vs. $2.065 Bln last year.

Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Guidance: Adjusted Earnings per share growth (non-GAAP):8 - 12%