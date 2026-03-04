Take Two Aktie
04.03.2026 18:30:00
Can Take-Two Interactive Stock Beat the Market?
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) stock has been under pressure recently. The video game publisher, which is known for franchises including Grand Theft Auto (GTA), Red Dead Redemption, and NBA 2K, has seen pullbacks in conjunction with valuation contractions across the broader software industry. The stock also saw big pullbacks on news that the release of Grand Theft Auto VI had been delayed to November of this year and Alphabet's unveiling of a new artificial intelligence (AI) tools for video game and 3D content creation.Take-Two stock has slid 17% across 2026's trading and is down 19% from the valuation peak it hit last year. As of this writing, the company's share price has climbed just 15% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is up 80.5% across the stretch, and the Nasdaq Composite has risen 72%. Can the gaming publisher beat the market over the next five years, or is it on track to continue being an underperformer? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
