Take Two Aktie

Take Two für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 914508 / ISIN: US8740541094

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.03.2026 18:30:00

Can Take-Two Interactive Stock Beat the Market?

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) stock has been under pressure recently. The video game publisher, which is known for franchises including Grand Theft Auto (GTA), Red Dead Redemption, and NBA 2K, has seen pullbacks in conjunction with valuation contractions across the broader software industry. The stock also saw big pullbacks on news that the release of Grand Theft Auto VI had been delayed to November of this year and Alphabet's unveiling of a new artificial intelligence (AI) tools for video game and 3D content creation.Take-Two stock has slid 17% across 2026's trading and is down 19% from the valuation peak it hit last year. As of this writing, the company's share price has climbed just 15% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is up 80.5% across the stretch, and the Nasdaq Composite has risen 72%. Can the gaming publisher beat the market over the next five years, or is it on track to continue being an underperformer? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Take Two

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Take Two

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Take Two 185,98 0,53% Take Two

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:17 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
11:22 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex kann ebenfalls zulegen. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierten die positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen