Caterpillar Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.86 billion, or $5.75 per share. This compares with $1.94 billion, or $3.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.78 billion or $5.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $15.80 billion from $15.86 billion last year.

Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.86 Bln. vs. $1.94 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.75 vs. $3.74 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $15.80 Bln vs. $15.86 Bln last year.