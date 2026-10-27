Centene Aktie

Centene für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 766458 / ISIN: US15135B1017

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27.10.2026 11:45:18

Centene Posts Narrower Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - Centene (CNC) posted a third quarter net loss of $71 million, compared with a net loss of $6.631 billion in the same period a year ago. The company reported diluted loss per share of $0.14 under GAAP accounting standards, compared with a diluted loss per share of $13.50 a year ago. On an adjusted basis, the company reported diluted earnings per share of $0.58 in the third quarter of 2026, compared with $0.50 in the third quarter of 2025.

Total revenues for the quarter reached $50.647 billion, up from $49.690 billion in the third quarter of 2025. For the third quarter, premium and service revenues increased 0.5% to $45.1 billion from $44.9 billion in the comparable period of 2025. Health benefits ratio or HBR was 92.7% for the third quarter of 2026, unchanged from 92.7% in the comparable period in 2025.

The company updated 2026 GAAP diluted EPS guidance floor to greater than $3.46 and its 2026 adjusted diluted EPS guidance floor to greater than $5.20. The company said it increased 2026 full year adjusted diluted EPS guidance by $0.40. Also, the company lowered HBR guidance range to 90.4% to 91.1%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Centene shares are down 3.78 percent to $65.50.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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