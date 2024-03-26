26.03.2024 13:56:33

Cerus: FDA Approves 12-month Shelf Life For INTERCEPT Platelet Processing Sets

(RTTNews) - Cerus Corporation (CERS) announced the FDA has granted approval of 12-month shelf life for INTERCEPT Platelet Processing Sets, from the date of manufacture, effective immediately. The approval extends the set shelf life by six months from the existing six-month shelf life that took effect following a set component change last year.

The company said it is continuing to generate additional data to pursue potential shelf life extension from the FDA beyond 12 months for the INTERCEPT Platelet Processing Sets.

The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and is the only pathogen reduction system with both CE mark and FDA approval for these two blood components.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

