Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
|
31.10.2025 11:36:38
Chevron Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $3.539 billion, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $4.487 billion, or $2.48 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Chevron Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.627 billion or $1.85 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $49.726 billion from $50.669 billion last year.
Chevron Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $3.539 Bln. vs. $4.487 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.82 vs. $2.48 last year. -Revenue: $49.726 Bln vs. $50.669 Bln last year.
