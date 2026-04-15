Cicor Technologies Aktie

Cicor Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913744 / ISIN: CH0008702190

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15.04.2026 18:00:04

Cicor shareholders approve all proposals

Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Cicor shareholders approve all proposals

15.04.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Media Release

Bronschhofen, 15 April 2026 – At today's Annual General Meeting of Cicor Technologies Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) in Zurich, the shareholders approved all proposals.

The Annual General Meeting approved the 2025 annual report, the annual financial statements, the consolidated financial statements, the report on non-financial matters and the appropriation of available earnings. It also granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management for the 2025 financial year. In addition, the Board of Directors’ total remuneration for the next term of office and the remuneration elements for the Group Management for the following financial year were approved.

Daniel Frutig, Chairman of the Board of Directors, as well as the existing Board Members Norma Corio, Denise Koopmans and Konstantin Ryzhkov were re-elected by the Annual General Meeting. Daniel Frutig and Konstantin Ryzhkov were also confirmed as members of the Remuneration Committee.

Further, the independent proxy, Athemis Avocats Sàrl, Rue Jaquet-Droz 32, 2301 La Chaux-de-Fonds, and the statutory auditors of KPMG AG, Zurich, were appointed by the Annual General Meeting for a further year.

Contact
Cicor Management AG
Gebenloostrasse 15
CH-9552 Bronschhofen


Media Relations
Phone +41 71 913 73 00
Email: media@cicor.com


Investor Relations
Phone +41 71 913 73 00
Email: investor@cicor.com

The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor’s approximately 4,500 employees in 14 countries are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website www.cicor.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cicor Technologies Ltd
c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland
Phone: +41719137300
Fax: +41719137301
E-mail: info@cicor.com
Internet: www.cicor.com
ISIN: CH0008702190
Valor: 870219
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2308818

 
End of News EQS News Service

2308818  15.04.2026 CET/CEST

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