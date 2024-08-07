07.08.2024 22:00:00

Cirrus Logic to Present at Upcoming Conference

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer John Forsyth will present at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 14, 2024 at 11:35 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website.

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.

Cirrus Logic, Cirrus and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc. All other company or product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

