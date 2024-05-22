|
Cirrus Logic to Present at Upcoming Conferences
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) announced that the company will be presenting at the following investor conferences:
- New York, May 29 – Cirrus Logic Chief Executive Officer John Forsyth will present at the Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference from the InterContinental New York Barclay at 9:05 a.m. EDT.
- Boston, June 4 – Cirrus Logic Chief Executive Officer John Forsyth will present at the Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference from the InterContinental Boston at 8:35 a.m. EDT.
A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available on the company's investor relations website.
Cirrus Logic, Inc.
Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.
Cirrus Logic, Cirrus and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc. All other company or product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
