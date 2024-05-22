Cirrus Logic to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) announced that the company will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

New York, May 29 – Cirrus Logic Chief Executive Officer John Forsyth will present at the Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference from the InterContinental New York Barclay at 9:05 a.m. EDT.

Boston, June 4 – Cirrus Logic Chief Executive Officer John Forsyth will present at the Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference from the InterContinental Boston at 8:35 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available on the company's investor relations website.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.

