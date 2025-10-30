CMS Energy Aktie

WKN: 850795 / ISIN: US1258961002

30.10.2025 11:34:56

CMS Energy Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $275 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $251 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $279 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $2.021 billion from $1.743 billion last year.

CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $275 Mln. vs. $251 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue: $2.021 Bln vs. $1.743 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.56 to $3.60

