Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
|
11.12.2025 04:19:20
Coca-Cola Appoints Henrique Braun As CEO
(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company announced that its board has elected its Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Henrique Braun as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 31, 2026. Braun will succeed James Quincey, who will transition to Executive Chairman after serving as Chief Executive Officer for nine years. The company said its board also plans to nominate Braun, 57, to stand for election as a director at the company's 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareowners.
Braun has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since January 1, 2025, overseeing all the company's operating units worldwide. He has served as Executive Vice President since 2024. From 2023 to 2024, Braun served as Senior Vice President and President, International Development, overseeing seven of the company's nine operating units.
Prior to that, Braun served as President of the Latin America operating unit from 2020 to 2022 and as President of the Brazil business unit from 2016 to 2020. From 2013 to 2016, Braun was President for Greater China & South Korea. Braun joined Coca-Cola in 1996 in Atlanta and progressed through roles of increasing responsibilities in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.
