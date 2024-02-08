|
08.02.2024 20:12:46
Coca-Cola Launches Soda With Spiced Raspberry Flavor
(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Co. (KO) has introduced its first permanent offering in over three years with the launch of Coca-Cola Spiced. This new flavor is a rare addition to their lineup, which typically includes only a few other permanent flavors such as cherry and vanilla.
The company describes the soda as a blend of the "iconic taste of Coca-Cola with a burst of refreshing notes from raspberry and spiced flavors."
Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar will be available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada starting on February 19, offering consumers various can and bottle options.
The decision to launch Spiced was driven by the desire to align with current consumer preferences for bolder and more impactful flavors. Sue Lynne Cha, Coke's vice president of marketing for North America, highlighted that the new flavor aims to cater to the trend of consumers seeking more intense taste experiences.
In a parallel initiative, the beverage giant is launching Coca-Cola Happy Tears Zero Sugar as part of its Creations platform. Happy Tears features salt and mineral flavors and will be exclusively available on TikTok starting from February 17 in the U.S. and Great Britain, with limited stock.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
06.02.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich letztendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Coca-Cola von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
06.02.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
03.02.24
|Coca-Cola, Johnson & Johnson und mehr: Empfehlenswerte Dividenden-Aktien für Anleger an der NYSE (finanzen.at)
|
01.02.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones letztendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
01.02.24
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Donnerstagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
01.02.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones am Mittag stärker (finanzen.at)
|
31.01.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Analysen
|09.02.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.01.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.12.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.11.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.01.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.12.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.11.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.24
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.01.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.12.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.11.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.23
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.22
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.02.22
|Coca-Cola Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co.
|55,03
|-0,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins - teils neue Allzeithochs -- ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.