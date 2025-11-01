Coca-Cola Aktie
Coca-Cola Wins the Quarter With the Help of Smartwater and Fairlife Brands
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock took a solid bounce following the third-quarter earnings report it delivered on Oct. 21. The company notched a solid increase in adjusted revenue and earnings per share. While there were pockets of softness, the report was enough to please investors. The stock has lagged the broader market in 2025, but is up 12.5% year to date at the time of this writing.The quarter demonstrated the strength of Coca-Cola's diverse portfolio, which includes 30 billion-dollar brands, and especially the power of premium offerings like Smartwater and Fairlife, whose strong sales contributed to higher margins.For investors who hold Coca-Cola stock for its dividend, the company's large brand portfolio provides steady annual sales and earnings that have allowed management to keep its 63-year streak of annual dividend hikes alive even during periods of weaker consumer spending.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
