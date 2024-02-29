29.02.2024 13:42:12

Cogent Communications Group Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cogent Communications Group Inc. (CCOI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $200.153 million, or $4.17 per share. This compares with $0.851 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 79.0% to $272.099 million from $151.979 million last year.

Cogent Communications Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $200.153 Mln. vs. $0.851 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.17 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $272.099 Mln vs. $151.979 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cogent Communications Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cogent Communications Holdings Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc 80,91 0,24% Cogent Communications Holdings Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX höher erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich weiter auf Rekordkurs -- Asiens Märkte fest - Nikkei klettert auf neues Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird fester erwartet, während der deutsche Leitindex neue Rekorde ins Visier nehmen dürfte. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am letzten Handelstag der Woche derweil ebenfalls bergauf, in Tokio werden neue Rekorde erklommen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen