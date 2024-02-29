|
29.02.2024 13:42:12
Cogent Communications Group Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Cogent Communications Group Inc. (CCOI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $200.153 million, or $4.17 per share. This compares with $0.851 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 79.0% to $272.099 million from $151.979 million last year.
Cogent Communications Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $200.153 Mln. vs. $0.851 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.17 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $272.099 Mln vs. $151.979 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cogent Communications Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Cogent Communications Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cogent Communications Holdings Inc
|80,91
|0,24%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX höher erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich weiter auf Rekordkurs -- Asiens Märkte fest - Nikkei klettert auf neues Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird fester erwartet, während der deutsche Leitindex neue Rekorde ins Visier nehmen dürfte. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es am letzten Handelstag der Woche derweil ebenfalls bergauf, in Tokio werden neue Rekorde erklommen.