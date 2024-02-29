Cogent Communications Group Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cogent Communications Group Inc. (CCOI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $200.153 million, or $4.17 per share. This compares with $0.851 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 79.0% to $272.099 million from $151.979 million last year.

Cogent Communications Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $200.153 Mln. vs. $0.851 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.17 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $272.099 Mln vs. $151.979 Mln last year.