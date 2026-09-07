Cognizant Expands AI-era Workforce Push, Joins National Coalition

(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH), announced on Monday that it will expand its commitment to the U.S. workforce by hiring 1,500 college graduates, scaling new AI-era job categories, joining a national worker-transition coalition and doubling its global AI skilling target to two million people by 2030.

The company's research estimates AI could unlock $4.5 trillion in U.S. labor productivity and add $1 trillion in economic value over the next decade. Cognizant said it aims to ensure American workers capture that opportunity first.

Cognizant plans to scale a new professional job family of Frontier Certified Engineers and Frontier Business Operators to 15,000 people, backed by annual university hiring. The company has already surpassed its original Synapse goal of training one million people a year ahead of schedule, prompting the doubling of its ambition.

Cognizant has joined RAISE US, a bipartisan coalition launched by former Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and former Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to help workers transition into the AI economy. Ravi Kumar serves on its advisory board alongside executives from Amazon, Anthropic, Bank of America, IBM, Microsoft and the OpenAI Foundation. The coalition aims to mobilize $1 billion for retraining and new earn-and-learn pathways.

The company also highlighted partnerships with universities including Georgia, Arizona State and Kentucky, and its role as a national sponsor of registered apprenticeships with the U.S. Department of Labor. Cognizant said its workforce is already deploying frontier AI platforms, holding more than 15,000 Claude certifications and 5,000 Codex certifications, while expanding its Gemini Enterprise partnership with Google Cloud.

Cognizant shares closed at $62.31 on September 4, down 3.60 percent. In after-hours trading, the stock rose to $63.00, up 1.11 percent.