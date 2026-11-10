Cognizant Aktie
WKN: 915272 / ISIN: US1924461023
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10.11.2026 22:01:54
Cognizant Forms Claude Frontier Capability Group
(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Cognizant (CTSH) formed the Claude Frontier Capability Group, bringing together more than 25,000 professionals to deliver Claude AI solutions to clients.
Although businesses have access to advanced AI technology, many still struggle to turn it into real business value.
Cognizant has trained or certified more than 44,000 employees across its business units and corporate functions to use Claude. Its new group will build and operate Claude-powered systems within client businesses.
Cognizant is also launching a managed services model in which it will operate Claude-powered systems for clients, allowing them to focus on business results.
Both initiatives are part of its Frontier workforce model, which trains and certifies engineers and business specialists through partnerships with leading AI model companies.
On Nasdaq, the shares are trading 1.73 percent up at $64.70.
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Nachrichten zu Cognizant Corp.
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09.11.26
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02.11.26
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28.10.26
|Ausblick: Cognizant veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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26.10.26
|S&P 500-Titel Cognizant-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Cognizant von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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19.10.26
|S&P 500-Papier Cognizant-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Cognizant-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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15.10.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 gibt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
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14.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Cognizant legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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13.10.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Dienstagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
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|Cognizant Corp.
|58,36
|0,27%
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