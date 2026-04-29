Cognizant Aktie
WKN: 915272 / ISIN: US1924461023
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29.04.2026 12:21:04
Cognizant To Acquire Astreya To Boost AI Infrastructure
(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.(CTSH), on Wednesday, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Astreya for an undisclosed sum.
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.
The company said the acquisition is expected to strengthen its AI infrastructure capabilities and support its transformation into an AI-focused technology services provider.
Astreya is a provider of AI-led IT managed services and data center solutions, will enhance Cognizant's capabilities in managing AI infrastructure and delivering enterprise-scale services.
The company added that the deal will expand its AI technology stack, improve service delivery, and deepen relationships with major cloud and hyperscaler clients, while supporting customers in deploying AI systems at scale.
In the pre-market trading, Cognizant is 0.94% higher at $55.64 on the Nasdaq.
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