Corcept Therapeutics Inc Q3 Profit Drops, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $19.35 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $46.69 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.7% to $207.63 million from $182.54 million last year.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $800 – $850 Mln