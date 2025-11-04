Corcept Therapeutics Aktie
WKN: 529882 / ISIN: US2183521028
|
04.11.2025 23:08:16
Corcept Therapeutics Inc Q3 Profit Drops, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $19.35 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $46.69 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 13.7% to $207.63 million from $182.54 million last year.
Corcept Therapeutics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $19.35 Mln. vs. $46.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $207.63 Mln vs. $182.54 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $800 – $850 Mln
