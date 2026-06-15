Corning Aktie

Corning für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850808 / ISIN: US2193501051

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16.06.2026 01:09:39

Corning vs. QuantumScape: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors often weigh the stability of established industrial leaders against the explosive potential of development-stage disruptors. Choosing between Corning (NYSE:GLW) and QuantumScape (NASDAQ:QS) highlights the trade-off between realized profits and speculative breakthroughs.Corning dominates the market for specialized glass and fiber optics, providing essential hardware for the artificial intelligence and telecommunications industries. QuantumScape is focused on perfecting solid-state lithium-metal batteries to transform the electric vehicle market. Both companies are vital to the future of connectivity and transportation but operate at different levels of maturity.Corning dominates the market for specialized glass and fiber optics through its materials-science expertise. Its operations span optical communications, display technologies, and automotive applications, serving a wide array of global manufacturers. Customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business, as three buyers account for roughly 61% of automotive sales and two customers represent 28% of optical revenue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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