Costco Wholesale Aktie

Costco Wholesale

WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

18.12.2025 10:45:00

Costco Beat Earnings Expectations in Q1. Here's Why It Could Still Struggle in 2026.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has been a top retail stock to invest in for multiple years. Although its warehouses require memberships, that hasn't deterred customers, even amid rising inflation. Renewal rates are often around 90%, signifying strong continued demand.Recently, the company posted strong earnings numbers, which yet again beat expectations, as sales and profits continued to be strong. The business has been doing incredibly well.But despite the strong numbers, the retail stock is down 6% this year. Here's why it can fall even further in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
