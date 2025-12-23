Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
23.12.2025 05:00:00
Could Meta Platforms Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?
Since its initial public offering in May 2012, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), formerly called Facebook, has seen its share price rise 1,640% (as of Dec. 19). That means that had you invested $58,000 in the business at the time it hit the public markets, you'd have $1 million today. That's a great gain in less than 14 years.These days, the investment community isn't doubting how wonderful a company this is. Meta is one of the most dominant technology enterprises in the world, with impressive growth and profitability. And it continues to operate at a high level.If you've been watching the "Magnificent Seven" stock from the sidelines, you're probably wondering what the future will bring. Could Meta Platforms help you become a millionaire? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
