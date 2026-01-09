Nebius Aktie
Could Nebius Group Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?
If you had made an investment of $1,000 in shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) a year ago, that position would now be worth more than $3,200. The stock's stunning surge during this period was the result of terrific growth in its revenue, as well as a fast-improving pipeline that points toward a significant acceleration in growth from here.The remarkable results that Nebius has been clocking in recent quarters aren't surprising. Nebius is a neocloud provider that offers full-stack artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure services to customers. Nebius operates dedicated AI data centers equipped with high-end graphics processing units (GPUs) that customers can rent to train and run their AI models. Even better, it offers software services and tools along with computing capacity to enable its clients to develop and deploy AI applications.This integrated approach of providing an end-to-end hardware and software AI development platform has been a hit with customers. But can Nebius sustain its remarkable growth in the long run and deliver enough gains to turn today's retail investors into millionaires?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
