NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
14.12.2025 19:15:00
Could Nvidia Become the First $10 Trillion Company?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reached a major milestone this year -- and I'm not talking about the launch of a new artificial intelligence (AI) product. The AI giant saw its market value soar past $4 trillion to make it the world's biggest company -- Nvidia surpassed Microsoft and Apple, two players that each have held that position in recent years.Since, Nvidia has held onto the top spot, and its market value soared as high as $5 trillion before returning to levels of about $4.3 trillion. The reason for the market cap gain is clear: Investors see Nvidia as the ultimate stock to buy to benefit from the AI boom. Nvidia makes the world's No. 1 graphics processing units (GPUs), or the chips powering the development and use of AI. And the company has built out its offerings to include a wide range of related products and services.Considering all of this, could Nvidia become the first $10 trillion company? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
