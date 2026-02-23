NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
24.02.2026 00:15:00
Could Nvidia Double in 6 Months? Here's What History Says.
All eyes are on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) right now. The company is a bellwether for the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, and investors are eager to know what may happen in the next chapters of this growth story. And Nvidia's fourth-quarter and fiscal 2026 full-year earnings report is coming up in a few days, offering us a perfect opportunity for an update.Meanwhile, Nvidia stock has stagnated, along with other AI and growth stocks, in recent times amid worries about economic factors -- such as the pace of interest rate cuts -- and uncertainty about the strength of AI growth. The concern is that AI companies won't reach the enormous growth expectations that some have predicted.All of this has left Nvidia dirt cheap, trading at its lowest level in almost a year. From this bargain level, could Nvidia stock double in six months? Let's take a look at what history says.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
