Roivant Sciences Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4MS / ISIN: BMG762791017
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07.07.2026 12:15:00
Could Roivant Sciences Be a Multibagger Stock Over the Next 5 Years?
The pharmaceutical industry is massive, worth over $1.7 trillion globally in 2024. So when an up-and-coming player emerges, it can deliver life-changing returns for investors fortunate enough to get in early. Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV) certainly seems like a rising star. The biotech stock has more than tripled over the past year, soaring to $35 per share and a market cap of $25 billion.Roivant is a biotech company turning a loaded pipeline into reality, and its sales could soar into the billions of dollars over the next five years. But can the stock continue to deliver multibagger returns? That won't be as easy after its recent ascension. Here's some math to consider when setting expectations for the stock.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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