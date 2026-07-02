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02.07.2026 23:30:00
Could SpaceX Eventually Become the Ultimate AI Infrastructure Play?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) -- commonly called SpaceX -- is probably best known for its Starlink satellite internet and mobile services and its revolutionary reusable rocket technologies that have dramatically lowered the costs for getting satellites and other payloads into orbit. On the other hand, the company is actually positioning artificial intelligence (AI) technologies as the most important part of its growth strategies.In the S-1 prospectus the company published prior its initial public offering (IPO) in June, it said that roughly $26.5 trillion of its $28.5 trillion total addressable market comes from AI technologies and services. On the other hand, the company's AI segment accounted for only roughly 17% of the $18.7 billion in revenue that it recorded in 2025. With that in mind, could SpaceX really be the ultimate AI infrastructure play for long-term investors?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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