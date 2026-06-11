Curatis Holding AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Profit hike

Curatis Increases Revenue Growth Guidance for 2026



11-Jun-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Liestal, Switzerland, 11 June 2026: Curatis Holding AG (SIX: CURN) increases its revenue growth guidance for the financial year 2026: the company is forecasting a revenue growth of approximately 40% in 2026, in contrast to the previous outlook of over 25%. Based on preliminary figures for the first five months of 2026, Curatis expects a significantly higher than anticipated revenue growth for 2026. This growth is driven by products that Curatis has marketed for some time, as well as by products added to its portfolio in 2025 and 2026. Under the new guidance, Curatis projects revenues of approximately CHF 15m in 2026, up from CHF 10.8m in 2025. Curatis will publish detailed financial figures for the first six months of 2026 in the half-year report on 21 September 2026. About Curatis Curatis Holding AG is a publicly listed company (CURN.SW) specializing in the late stage development and commercialization of drugs for rare diseases and specialty care. Curatis has a sales portfolio of more than 40 products and a pipeline of orphan and specialty drugs. More information can be found on the website www.curatis.com. Contact Patrick Ramsauer

CFO

Phone: +41 61 927 8777

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End of Inside Information