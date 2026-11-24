Datado a Aktie
WKN DE: A2PSFR / ISIN: US23804L1035
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24.11.2026 18:00:02
Datadog vs. Monday.com: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Choosing between software leaders requires comparing different corners of the cloud ecosystem. Investors often weigh the growth of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) against the expanding efficiency of Monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) for their long-term portfolios.
Datadog provides a unified platform for monitoring cloud infrastructure health and security. Monday.com offers a highly customizable environment for team orchestration and workflow management. Both firms are growing as organizations migrate to the cloud and integrate artificial intelligence to improve productivity.
Datadog operates within the tech stocks sector as a specialist in observability and security. The company serves approximately 32,700 customers across more than 160 countries using a land-and-expand model. This strategy encourages small businesses and large enterprises to adopt initial modules and gradually increase their usage over time. Key cohorts include cloud-native and AI-native customers, with its largest client contributing nearly 7% of year-over-year revenue growth in late 2025.
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|Datadog Inc Registered Shs -A-
|150,60
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