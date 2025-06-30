Decision of the Takeover Board in Connection with a Restructuring of Ammann Group Holding AG

Boudry, June, 30, 2025, 6.00 p.m. – In connection with the acquisition of shares in Mikron Holding AG by Rudolf Maag via Ammann Group Holding AG and the subsequent spin-off and transfer of this stake to AFC Beteiligungen AG – a company controlled by the same shareholders – Mikron Holding AG, Ammann Group Holding AG, AFC Beteiligungen AG, and their shareholders have received a declaratory ruling from the Swiss Takeover Board (ToB).

In its decision, the ToB states, among other things, that these transactions do not trigger an obligation to make a public offer, nor do they constitute any takeover-relevant facts that would require a public tender offer to the shareholders of Mikron Holding AG.

The decision will be published on the website of the Swiss Takeover Board (www.takover.ch).

A shareholder who holds at least three percent of the voting rights in the target company – whether exercisable or not – and who has not yet participated in the proceedings may file an objection to the decision within five trading days.