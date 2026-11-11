Dell Technologies vs. Taiwan Semiconductor: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

As the artificial intelligence revolution accelerates, investors are looking for the best way to profit from the massive hardware requirements. Two giants, Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM), offer very different ways to play this trend.

Dell provides the physical servers and storage that companies need to run complex software, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing acts as the essential foundry for the world's most advanced chips. Comparing them requires looking at how hardware demand translates into consistent earnings for both businesses.

Dell Technologies provides client devices, servers, and storage solutions for the data and AI era. The company serves a diverse group of large enterprises, government institutions, and individual consumers through a direct sales force and a global network of partners. Its Infrastructure Solutions Group is particularly focused on AI-optimized servers, traditional servers, and networking tools, while the Client Solutions Group handles personal computing for businesses and individuals.

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