27.02.2024 22:05:00
Dexcom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation
DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that Sean Christensen, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, will present an update on the company at the 45th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 5th.
The live presentation is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:40 AM EST and will be concurrently webcast.
Links to the webcast will be available on the DexCom Investor Relations website at investors.dexcom.com and will be archived there for future reference.
About DexCom, Inc.
DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom works to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world. For more information on Dexcom, visit www.dexcom.com.
