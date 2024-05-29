|
29.05.2024 14:30:00
Dexcom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation
DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that Jereme Sylvain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present an update on the company at the William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 5th.
The live presentation is scheduled to begin at approximately 4:20 PM EST and will be concurrently webcast.
Links to the webcast will be available on the DexCom Investor Relations website at investors.dexcom.com and will be archived there for future reference.
About DexCom, Inc.
DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom works to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world. For more information on Dexcom, visit www.dexcom.com.
Category: IR
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240529541571/en/
