Dexcom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that management will present an update on the company at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Sean Christensen, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, will present on behalf of the company at the Citi 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:45pm (EST).

Jereme Sylvain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present on behalf of the company at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 3:25pm (EST).

Links to the webcast will be available on the DexCom Investor Relations website at investors.dexcom.com and will be archived there for future reference.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

