Dexcom Canada Achieves Great Place to Work® Certification for Second Consecutive Year

Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM), is proud to announce that for the second consecutive year, it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in Canada for 2023-24. Awarded by Great Place to Work Institute®, the global authority on workplace culture, this certification is based on direct feedback from employees about their workplace experience, and the sentiment of pride they feel in representing Dexcom.

"Being recognized as a Great Place to Work in Canada for the second year in a row is a great achievement,” says André Côté, Vice President, General Manager at DexCom Canada. "Dexcom has always been a purpose-driven company and it’s clear that our employees share that passion for the work that we do, in helping to empower people with diabetes to take control of their health. Many of our staff are personally affected by diabetes or have family members with diabetes, so their work at Dexcom is more than just a job. This certification would not be possible without their heart and dedication to their work and our mission as a company.”

Through the Great Place to Work® survey, Dexcom Canada employees awarded the organization high marks in areas such as supporting work-life balance and providing a psychologically and emotionally healthy place to work. The survey also revealed that Dexcom staff take pride in representing a company that helps those living with diabetes live a healthy, full life.

"We owe our success as a company to our team, for their ongoing efforts in creating and maintaining a positive environment, living our values, and showing up every day in a spirit of service. While we are honoured to be named a Great Place to Work® in Canada for the second time, we are always working to make our company a place where everyone feels like they can be themselves, which is also critical to making a meaningful impact in our community,” says Iris Nikolic, HR Business Partner.

Dexcom Canada continues to expand its presence across Canada and bring life-changing diabetes management technology to more Canadians. Visit Dexcom’s Careers page to learn more about available opportunities to join our growing team.

About Dexcom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California in the United States, and with operations in Canada, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

