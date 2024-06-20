Dexcom Expands AID Partnership Into The Netherlands

DexCom, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, today announced that people living with Type 1 diabetes in the Netherlands will be able to use a new tubeless Hybrid Closed Loop system (HCL) the Omnipod® 5 integrated with the DexCom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM), for an easier1-3 diabetes management experience. In the Netherlands, 100,000 people have type 1 diabetes, with an estimated 10,000 children affected*, making it the most common autoimmune disease among children after asthma 4. Type 1 diabetes can be challenging for anyone to manage and live with, but for children with Type 1, and their families, everyday activities such as exercising, eating, and swimming can be even more challenging. The Omnipod® 5 tubeless insulin pump integrated with the Dexcom G6 CGM can simplify their lives by offering easier1-2,4 diabetes management whilst allowing families, friends, and carers to remotely check glucose levels with the unique to Dexcom ‘Follow’ app||.

Research2 published in Diabetes Care shows that use of this Hybrid Closed Loop system (HCL) significantly increased time in range (+11.5%) and reduced HbA1c and time in hypoglycemia (<70 mg/dL) in very young children (aged 2 – 5.9 years) with Type 1 diabetes. The same study also saw adult participants spend an additional 11.8% more time in range. These significant and clinically meaningful health outcomes are only proven when the Omnipod® 5 HCL system is integrated with Dexcom CGM.

Paediatrician Maartje Wijers-van Amelsfort M.D. from the Slingeland hospital in Doetinchem, said: "Thanks to sensors like the Dexcom G6 we can use more and more data to keep track of our patients’ diabetes. The rise of AID helps in that too. We can better monitor and adjust our treatment where necessary. This makes it easier to manage diabetes.”

Unique features give people more flexibility

For adults and children with Type 1 diabetes, this new Dexcom G6 and Omnipod® 5 hybrid closed loop system, is an important step in improving their diabetes management †. The system is the first tubeless HCL in the Netherlands approved for children, offering discretion and freedom to move without concern about tubes snagging or being pulled out. However, perhaps of most interest to parents or caregivers is the, unique to Dexcom, ‘Follow’ app that allows Dexcom CGM users to simultaneously connect to their Omnipod® 5 pump whilst sharing their glucose data in real time with up to 10 followers, offering everyone a little more peace of mind||. Moreover, with Dexcom G6§, the on-body parts of the system have a high-level of water resistance**, so exercising and playing in swimming pools, seas and lakes becomes much easier.

Most connected diabetes sensor

Emphasising Dexcom’s position as a leader in integrating connected systems, Dexcom G6 was exclusively used in the clinical trials that led to the regulatory approval of Omnipod® 5 in Europe, Canada, and the United States2,5. Dexcom offers users choice and flexibility when it comes to how they manage their diabetes and view glucose levels. For example, Dexcom CGM also links# with multiple insulin pumps, digital health apps, lifestyle devices such as Garmin and Apple. All these options give people with diabetes freedom in managing the disease and making the right choice for them when it comes to appropriate care.

Dexcom G6 is available for reimbursement in the Netherlands via health insurers for children (18 and under), pregnant women (Type 1 and Type 2), women trying for pregnancy, and Type 1 hypo unaware users. Those interested in the HCL system should speak to their healthcare provider or visit dexcom.nl for more information.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations in the Netherlands, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom works to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

‡ Dexcom Data on File, 2024.

* Netherlands Institute for Healthcare Research & National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, Diabetes Mellitus in the Netherlands 2020, 13

§ The Dexcom G6 sensor and transmitter are water-resistant and may be submerged under up to 2.4m of water for up to 24 hours without failure when properly installed.

** The Pod has a waterproof IP28 rating for up to 25 feet for 60 minutes. The Omnipod 5 Controller are not waterproof.

†Compared to patients not using an AID system

||Separate Dexcom Follow app and internet connection required. Users should always confirm measurements on the Dexcom [G6 app or receiver before making a treatment decision.



Time in target range was defined as time within a glucose range of 3.9-10.0 mmol/L - 70-180 mg/dL.

#The extensive list of compatible devices can be found at: https://www.dexcom.com/nl-NL/compatibility

1 Brown SA, et al. N Engl J Med. 2019;381(18):1707-1717. 2 Brown SA, et al. Diabetes Care. 2021;44(7):1630-1640. 3 Diabetes Fonds. Diabetes in Numbers. diabetsfonds.nl Accessed June, 2024. https://www.diabetesfonds.nl/over-diabetes/diabetes-in-het-algemeen/diabetes-in-cijfers 4 Sherr, J.L, et al. Diabetes Care 2022; 45(8):1907-1910

