25.07.2024 22:44:22
DexCom Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - DexCom Inc. (DXCM) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $143.5 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $115.9 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, DexCom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $174.3 million or $0.43 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $1.004 billion from $871.3 million last year.
DexCom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $143.5 Mln. vs. $115.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.004 Bln vs. $871.3 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $975 Mln-$1 Bln
