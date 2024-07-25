25.07.2024 22:44:22

DexCom Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - DexCom Inc. (DXCM) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $143.5 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $115.9 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, DexCom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $174.3 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $1.004 billion from $871.3 million last year.

DexCom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $143.5 Mln. vs. $115.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.004 Bln vs. $871.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $975 Mln-$1 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DexCom Inc.mehr Nachrichten