DexCom Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - DexCom Inc. (DXCM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $134.6 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $120.7 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, DexCom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $179.9 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $994.2 million from $975.0 million last year.

DexCom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $134.6 Mln. vs. $120.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.34 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $994.2 Mln vs. $975.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $4.00 - 4.05 Bln