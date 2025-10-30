DexCom Aktie
WKN: A0D9T1 / ISIN: US2521311074
|
30.10.2025 22:48:52
DexCom Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - DexCom Inc. (DXCM) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $283.8 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $134.6 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.
Excluding items, DexCom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $242.5 million or $0.61 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 21.6% to $1.209 billion from $994.2 million last year.
DexCom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $283.8 Mln. vs. $134.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $1.209 Bln vs. $994.2 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $4.630 - $4.650 Bln
