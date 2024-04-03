|
03.04.2024 15:00:00
Dexcom Publishes Annual Sustainability Report
DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, today released its annual Sustainability Report. This report provides updates on key corporate sustainability initiatives that are aligned with Dexcom’s core values and business strategy.
"We are always working to advance the interests of our stakeholders, including our global customer base, employees and their families, caregivers, our communities, and our shareholders,” said Kevin Sayer, chairman, president and CEO of Dexcom. "We see an inherent connection between sustainability and strategy and look forward to continuing to drive advances in global health through access to DexCom CGM technology.”
Dexcom’s sustainability initiatives are integrated as foundational elements of the company’s core values and business strategy. The sustainability report is once again framed according to the company’s four core values: Listen, Think Big, Be Dependable, and Serve with Integrity.
Highlights from this year’s report include:
- Updates related to the company’s multifaceted access to healthcare strategy, which resulted in the largest expansion of reimbursed coverage in Dexcom’s history.
- Enhanced human capital reporting, including the results of an externally conducted adjusted pay gap analysis, which demonstrated the company’s commitment to pay equity.
- A demonstration of the company’s commitment to setting science-based, near-term emissions targets by joining the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), along with expanded greenhouse gas emissions reporting.
Dexcom’s annual Sustainability Report can be found on the company’s investor relations site at investors.dexcom.com. All data in the report reflects fiscal year 2023, unless noted otherwise.
About DexCom, Inc.
DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240403293559/en/
