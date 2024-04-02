02.04.2024 14:30:00

Dexcom Schedules First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call for April 25, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Management will hold a conference call to review the company's first quarter 2024 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on the DexCom investor relations website at investors.dexcom.com and will be archived there for future reference.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 344-3040 (US/Canada) or (646) 475-1647 (International) and use the confirmation ID "9430114" approximately five minutes prior to the start time.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

Category: IR

