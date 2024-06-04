Dexcom Wins Access to Dexcom One for 100,000 People Living With Type 2 Diabetes

DexCom, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, today announced a significant advancement in access to its products for those treating Type 2 diabetes (T2D) with basal insulin injections. The company, which pioneered CGM technology 25 years ago, has secured access to its DexCom ONE sensor for around 100,000 T2D users in France. The reimbursement guidance offers people aged over two years who are on non-intensified insulin therapy (less than 3 injections a day) and whose glycaemic control is insufficient (HbA1c = 8%) access to Dexcom’s life-changing technology. The French government is the first in Europe to offer full national reimbursement for Dexcom CGM technology to those treating T2D with basal injections, following other countries around the world such as the USA and New Zealand.

The French reimbursement news is part of worldwide growing awareness by governments and healthcare providers of the impact that rising diagnoses of T2D have on both national healthcare services and those living with the condition. Governments and healthcare providers are increasingly looking to technology, such as Dexcom CGM, for a solution, as studies demonstrate both the health benefits of CGM for T2D and the potential cost savings for health services1-5. Dexcom also recently secured reimbursement of its sensors in Germany with health insurance provider KKH for those living with Type 2 diabetes and receiving Basal Oral Therapy.

"The decision by the French government to offer national reimbursement for Dexcom CGM to those treating their Type 2 diabetes with basal insulin injections is a significant step forward in both the treatment and understanding of Type 2 diabetes on both an individual and societal level,” said Alex Moussa, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Dexcom EMEA & LATAM. "We will continue to advocate for widening access to our life-changing technology for those living with Type 2 diabetes. The science and economics are clear: our technology can significantly improve the management of Type 2 diabetes, positively impact the lives of those living with the condition, and lead to cost savings for healthcare services.”

The management of T2D is a hot topic around the world as diagnoses of the condition continue to steadily grow, with Western European countries seeing some of the fastest growth rates*6. The impact on the lives of those living with the condition is also becoming clearer. A recent, first-of-its-kind survey by Dexcom of those living with T2D in the UK showed that 63% of respondents encountered difficulties managing their diabetes, and 83% of respondents were open to using CGM technology to help manage their T2D7.

However, while the use of CGM technology to help manage T2D is on the rise, it remains an underutilised technology. The same survey showed that although those living with the condition were keen to turn to technology for a solution, prescribing CGM for T2D is not standard practice among healthcare professionals. Across the spectrum of T2D users, only 39% had used the technology. With T2D growing worldwide, a willingness among people with T2D to use tech to manage the condition, and growing evidence that CGM usage, such as Dexcom CGM, can improve lives and save money, France's leadership strengthens the case for additional countries to expand access to Dexcom technology for people with Type 2 diabetes.

*2017 6059 cases of T2 diabetes per 100,000 people, expected to reach 7079 per 100,000 by 2030.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom works to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

