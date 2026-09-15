Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026
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15.09.2026 19:06:00
Did Greg Abel Already Make His First Big Mistake as Berkshire Hathaway CEO?
Warren Buffett's hand-picked successor, Greg Abel, became chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) on Jan. 1. Within months, he made a number of changes, including selling stakes in many smaller holdings, such as Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA), and pole-vaulting Alphabet into a core holding (on Buffett's recommendation). Just as meaningful was inaction on key holdings like American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) -- which signaled a vote of confidence amid the portfolio reshuffling.
American Express is underperforming Visa and Mastercard year-to-date. So at first glance, it may look like it was a mistake to sell Berkshire's entire stakes in Visa and Mastercard and bet solely on American Express. But context is in order.
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