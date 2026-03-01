Workday Aktie
WKN DE: A1J39P / ISIN: US98138H1014
|
01.03.2026 14:30:00
Did Workday Help Signal the SaaS Bottom?
The past year has not been kind to Workday's (NASDAQ: WDAY) share price. The financial and human capital management software company has been one of the poster children for potential artificial intelligence (AI) disruption, and its stock got dragged down in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) sell-off.When the company reported its Q4 results and issued conservative guidance, the stock could have easily cratered further. However, it held up, which could mean the pessimism in SaaS stocks has bottomed.Let's take a closer look at Workday's results and prospects to see if now is the time to buy the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
