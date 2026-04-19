Harmonic Aktie
WKN: 895791 / ISIN: US4131601027
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19.04.2026 17:22:00
DIRECTV Modernizes U.S. Video Platform With Harmonic's VOS Media Software
(RTTNews) - Harmonic (HLIT) announced that DIRECTV is modernizing its U.S. direct-to-home (DTH) video platform using Harmonic's VOS Media Software. This cloud-native solution is designed to streamline DIRECTV's playout-to-delivery workflow, lowering operational costs while ensuring scalable, high-quality video delivery across its extensive lineup of linear channels.
The VOS Media Software provides a complete end-to-end workflow within DIRECTV's private data center. It manages ingest, advanced playout, ad insertion, branding, premium encoding, and statistical multiplexing to deliver broadcast-quality linear channels via satellite. With its playout capabilities, the software supports ad insertion across DIRECTV's high-value linear and occasional-use channels, including live events and pay-per-view programming, thereby enhancing monetization opportunities.
Additionally, DIRECTV has integrated its internal automation, storage, and monitoring systems directly with Harmonic's APIs. This integration enables seamless scheduling, automation, and channel operations, ensuring smooth control and efficiency across the platform.
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