15.11.2025 04:13:21

Disney And YouTube TV Strike Multi-Year Distribution Deal

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Company has announced a new multi-year distribution agreement with YouTube TV, bringing Disney's marquee sports, news, and entertainment programming back to subscribers with greater choice and value. As part of the deal, Disney's full suite of networks and stations—including ESPN and ABC—has already been restored to YouTube TV.

Under the agreement, YouTube TV will carry Disney's complete linear portfolio, which includes all ESPN networks, ABC, Disney-branded channels, Freeform, FX Networks, and National Geographic. In addition, ESPN's new direct-to-consumer service, the Unlimited Plan, will be made available at no extra cost to YouTube TV subscribers, offering both live and on-demand programming directly within the platform.

The deal also provides flexibility through genre-specific packages and allows select YouTube TV offerings to include the Disney+, Hulu Bundle, further enhancing the streaming experience for customers.

