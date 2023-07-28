Disney Illusion Island Now Available on Nintendo Switch™

Today, Disney Games, in collaboration with developer Dlala Studios, launch Disney Illusion Island globally, a local cooperative 2D platform adventure video game for up to four players, exclusively for Nintendo Switch™.

Experience a brand-new adventure as players join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy on a whimsical journey through the island of Monoth. Explore this beautiful yet mysterious world to recover the three magical Tomes – powerful books used to protect the island. Disney Illusion Island gives players the chance to be a part of an authentic Mickey & Friends adventure with an original story, stunning hand-drawn animation, and an original fully orchestrated score by Ivor Novello and BAFTA-nominated composer Dave Housden.

Watch the Disney Illusion Island Launch Trailer Here.

"Disney Illusion Island marks Mickey Mouse’s return to video games and we’re honored to bring this one-of-a-kind adventure to the Nintendo Switch,” said Luigi Priore, VP, Disney, Pixar and 20th Century Games. "We’re excited to see gamers jump in and explore the wonderfully hand-crafted world of Monoth with their friends and family.”

Featuring the authentic voice actors of Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy, Disney Illusion Island brings everyone together. Whether playing solo or teaming with up to three friends in local co-op, players will perform high flying platforming feats, uncover secrets, and take on epic boss encounters. There is always something new to discover in the expansive world of Monoth as players uncover the mystery of the stolen Tomes.

"Disney Illusion Island has been an absolute career high for myself and the studio,” said Aj Grand-Scrutton, Creative Director/CEO, Dlala Studios. "We have absolutely loved bringing Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy back in a brand-new 2D platforming adventure and we can’t wait for players to join us in the world of Monoth!”

Disney Illusion Island is now available for $39.99, exclusively for Nintendo Switch on the Nintendo eShop and at retail, beginning today.

For more information about Disney Illusion Island: www.disneyillusionisland.com

About Disney Consumer Products, Games, and Publishing

Consumer Products, Games and Publishing (CPGP) is the division of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products (DPEP) that brings beloved brands and franchises into the daily lives of families and fans through products – from toys to t-shirts, apps, books, console games and more – and experiences that can be found around the world, including on the shopDisney e-commerce platform and at Disney Parks, as well as local and international retailers. The business is home to world-class teams of product, licensing and retail experts, artists and storytellers, and technologists who inspire imaginations around the world.

About Dlala Studios

Dlala Studios are the creators of Disney Illusion Island and Battletoads (2020). They have also provided work for multiple award-winning titles, such as Sea of Thieves. The Essex-based studio has earned a reputation as an industry leader in 2D animation and for their unique, humorous narrative. The studio celebrated their 10th anniversary in 2022, growing to nearly 40 full-time employees.

