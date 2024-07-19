Edisun Power Europe AG / Key word(s): Bond/Bond

Edisun Power Europe AG: Successful launch of new Edisun Power bonds and development of a new large-scale plant



19-Jul-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zurich, July 19th 2024

Successful launch of new Edisun Power bonds and development of a new large-scale plant

New bonds already subscribed for CHF 22.3 million

New large-scale “Sadino” plant reaches key milestones and will increase Edisun's capacity by over 25%. Construction to start in 2024

The bond issued on July 1, 2024 with a term of 5 years (July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2029) and an interest rate of 3.5% was subscribed with great interest by existing and new investors. The bond was issued for a total of CHF 13 million as of July 1, 2024.



In addition, Edisun is giving existing investors of the 2% bond of CHF 22.6 million maturing on August 30, 2024 the opportunity to reinvest or increase the redeemable amount in a new 3.5% bond 2024-2029 as of September 1, 2024. This option is being actively used, with over CHF 9.3 million already converted to date. The conversion period lasts until the end of August 2024.



The company can also report the achievement of important milestones: The large-scale Portuguese plant 'Sadino' (22 MWp) near Lisbon has been fully developed, the production license has been granted, the lease agreements have been signed and the grid connection has been approved. Construction of the plant is scheduled to begin before the end of 2024. The construction of a battery storage system is also being analyzed. The plant will produce over 44 GWh of solar power per year, which would correspond to around a quarter of Edisun's current production capacity.



The half-year results will be published on August 30, 2024.

For further information

Dr. René Cotting, info@edisunpower.com



Edisun Power group

As a listed Eureopean solar power producer, the Edisun Power Group finances and operates solar power plants in various European countries, Edisun Power started its operations in this field early as 1997 and has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2008. Edisun Power has broad experience in the realization and purchase of both national and international projects, thanks in part to its strategic partnership with the Smartenergy Group. Currently, the company owns 36 solar power plants in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal. With a secured portfolio of projects under development of approx. 1.2 GW, the company is equipped for significant growth.



