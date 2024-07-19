|
19.07.2024 07:00:20
Edisun Power Europe AG: Successful launch of new Edisun Power bonds and development of a new large-scale plant
|
Edisun Power Europe AG / Key word(s): Bond/Bond
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Zurich, July 19th 2024
Successful launch of new Edisun Power bonds and development of a new large-scale plant
The bond issued on July 1, 2024 with a term of 5 years (July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2029) and an interest rate of 3.5% was subscribed with great interest by existing and new investors. The bond was issued for a total of CHF 13 million as of July 1, 2024.
In addition, Edisun is giving existing investors of the 2% bond of CHF 22.6 million maturing on August 30, 2024 the opportunity to reinvest or increase the redeemable amount in a new 3.5% bond 2024-2029 as of September 1, 2024. This option is being actively used, with over CHF 9.3 million already converted to date. The conversion period lasts until the end of August 2024.
The company can also report the achievement of important milestones: The large-scale Portuguese plant 'Sadino' (22 MWp) near Lisbon has been fully developed, the production license has been granted, the lease agreements have been signed and the grid connection has been approved. Construction of the plant is scheduled to begin before the end of 2024. The construction of a battery storage system is also being analyzed. The plant will produce over 44 GWh of solar power per year, which would correspond to around a quarter of Edisun's current production capacity.
The half-year results will be published on August 30, 2024.
For further information
Dr. René Cotting, info@edisunpower.com
Edisun Power group
As a listed Eureopean solar power producer, the Edisun Power Group finances and operates solar power plants in various European countries, Edisun Power started its operations in this field early as 1997 and has been listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2008. Edisun Power has broad experience in the realization and purchase of both national and international projects, thanks in part to its strategic partnership with the Smartenergy Group. Currently, the company owns 36 solar power plants in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal. With a secured portfolio of projects under development of approx. 1.2 GW, the company is equipped for significant growth.
|
1949573 19-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Edisun Power Europe AG
|78,50
|1,29%
