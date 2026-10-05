Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.10.2026 16:18:05

Eli Lilly Expands Gate Bioscience Molecular Gates Collaboration

(RTTNews) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), announced on Monday that it has expanded its collaboration and license agreement with biotechnology firm Gate Bioscience to discover and develop molecular gate therapeutics, adding one new target with the option for a second.

Under the multi-year deal, Gate will receive an upfront payment, research funding and milestone-based payments that could bring the total value above $870 million. Lilly will gain exclusive worldwide rights to research, develop and commercialize products arising from the collaboration.

Gate will lead discovery efforts using its Molecular Gate platform, while Lilly will handle later-stage pre-clinical, clinical, manufacturing and commercialization. Molecular gates are small molecule drugs designed to eliminate disease-causing proteins by blocking their progress through the Sec61 secretory channel.

On the NYSE, shares of Eli Lilly and Co. are currently gaining 1.31 percent, changing hands at $1,157.84.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Eli Lilly

mehr Analysen
04.02.26 Eli Lilly Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.12.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.10.24 Eli Lilly Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eli Lilly 1 022,00 0,14% Eli Lilly

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX vor positiver Eröffnung -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen
An den heimischen sowie den deutschen Börsen wird mit einer stärkeren Eröffnung gerechnet. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Dienstag aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen